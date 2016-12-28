We Regret These Errors: The Mistakes The Stranger Made in 2016

The Stranger's Election Night Party included a regrettable balloon drop. JONATHAN VANDERWEIT

• Shortly before The Stranger's 2016 election night party at the Showbox, Tim Keck, the publisher of The Stranger, agreed to let Dan Savage, the editorial director of The Stranger, spend $400 on balloons. We regret the error.

• Callan Berry, who works in The Stranger's ticketing department and draws a weekly comic called Police Reports Illustrated, scheduled his wedding the same week as Election Day. We regret the error.

• Tracie Louck, art director at The Stranger, regrets the Great Keyboard Fiasco of election night. Things started out fine at the Showbox, then quickly descended into madness. As the crowd started realizing what was happening, the booze (and tears) began flowing freely, and Ms. Louck took in a little more alcohol than she had planned to. Some of the whiskey in her glass regrettably ended up in her computer's keyboard, rendering it useless. Trying hard not to cry or lose her shit, Ms. Louck desperately laid out pages on a tiny laptop belonging to The Stranger's production manager. In the end, it all got done. A paper came out the next day, and it even had a cover image. For that, she is proud. For the IT department, she regrets the error.

• Eli Sanders, associate editor of The Stranger, regrets biting into a cookie that sat on an inviting plate of cookies brought to a Stranger Election Control Board meeting by an earnest man with a purple headband and a lot to say about Citizens United. Mr. Sanders agreed with basically everything the man said but could not abide the man's cookies, which were not sweet but rather spicy. To be clear, this was not a gingersnap sort of spiciness, although extraordinary quantities of ginger may have been involved. It was a four-stars-spicy sort of spiciness. Who makes a cookie that burns?