White Nationalist Lands $250,000 Book Deal

Milo Yiannopoulos snags book deal with Simon & Schuster imprint https://t.co/BLBZSwmtpJ pic.twitter.com/OtaZNoSKwi

— CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2016

The Hollywood Reporter says Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos will publish Dangerous, a book about "free speech," with Threshold Editions, which is an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Threshold publishes "books" by Donald Trump's ghost writers, Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, and other people who pretend to have thoughts in public, so it's not such a big surprise that they were interested.

While a quarter mil for a book deal is way, WAY more than most great writers get for a debut, it must suck for a self-obsessed, medium-spicy blowhard like Yiannopoulos to have only garnered a six-figure deal. Other writers get way more. Every year, for example, publishers wage bidding wars over a work of literary fiction that they suspect will be born into the canon. Last year Knopf paid Garth Risk Hallberg $2 million for City on Fire. Emma Cline scored that same amount of money for this summer's widely read novel, The Girls.

And apparently, Dangerous won't technically be Milo's first book:

FYI Milo Yiannopoulos has published before. He wrote an unreadable collection of poetry called "Eskimo Papoose". pic.twitter.com/qi7N3vKVxe

— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) December 29, 2016

Anyway, book twitter is rightfully pissed:

Someone was going to give this POS a pile of money. But @simonschuster, it didn't have to be you. https://t.co/cEGWMIlLJ8

— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 29, 2016

My, what a beautiful shade of blood on your hands, Simon & Schuster.

— Porochista Khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 29, 2016

It's almost charming how certain people frame white supremacy as something disagreeable rather than toxic and life-threatening.

— roxane gay (@rgay) December 29, 2016