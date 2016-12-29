The Hollywood Reporter says Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos will publish Dangerous, a book about "free speech," with Threshold Editions, which is an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Threshold publishes "books" by Donald Trump's ghost writers, Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, and other people who pretend to have thoughts in public, so it's not such a big surprise that they were interested.

While a quarter mil for a book deal is way, WAY more than most great writers get for a debut, it must suck for a self-obsessed, medium-spicy blowhard like Yiannopoulos to have only garnered a six-figure deal. Other writers get way more. Every year, for example, publishers wage bidding wars over a work of literary fiction that they suspect will be born into the canon. Last year Knopf paid Garth Risk Hallberg $2 million for City on Fire. Emma Cline scored that same amount of money for this summer's widely read novel, The Girls.

And apparently, Dangerous won't technically be Milo's first book:


Anyway, book twitter is rightfully pissed: