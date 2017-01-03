Another epic Twitter thread/Arrival review that's worth your time...
Dear Red State peeps: Happy New Year! I was wondering, could we talk for a second? I apologize if this is long.
Have you seen Arrival? I saw it the other day (so good!) & it got me thinking about the weird relationship we Americans have w/academia.
I started thinking about all the movies where something terrible happens & how it’s often an egghead who comes up with the solution.
But it's weird, this relationship we have; I mean, we certainly value expertise, right? If you’ve got cancer, you want a cancer expert.
And yet there’s this message coming from the right that academic experts are elitist, that they’re somehow “less American” than other folk.
Um, just who exactly got to decide what makes someone a real American? No, really, who? Am I not a real American?
I was raised by a truck driver and secretary mom (until she went to college while I was in high school).
I grew up in a manufacturing town, and most of my friends’ parents worked in a factory.
My neighborhood was lower middle class, a weird mixture of nice homes, two room shacks, and shitty apartment buildings.
We often worried about money, & there were periods when my folks were b/w jobs & there was talk of losing a car, or even the house.
We watched football on Sundays. My step-dad was a member of the NRA & taught me how to shoot a gun.
I had a FOID card by the time I was in 8th grade. My desire for responsible gun laws is not born out of a lack of experience with guns.
I didn’t go to a fancy college or university. I went to my local community college & then transferred to the state school an hour away.
I didn’t have enough self-esteem to apply to “better” schools, even though my grades, test scores, & professors suggested I should.
A lot of us so-called “elitists” suffer from something called Imposter Syndrome, but that’s a topic for another thread....
Anyway, I worked two, sometimes three, jobs while in college. Took out student loans for undergrad and more for grad school.
I’m still paying them back & probably will until I die. But it’s ok. They’re worth it.
I live in a solid middle class, 90s ranch house w/contractor grade everything. My backyard literally leads to a corn field.
I shoot the shit with my neighbors, some of whom have NASCAR flags hanging in their garage. Pretty normal stuff.
I also have a Ph.D. in Psychology and spend my days teaching students about critical thinking and evolutionary theory.
And I am a real fucking American.
I returned home to teach at the CC from which I graduated, in this once-strong manufacturing town with nothing left to manufacture.
I live and work here and put everything I have into trying to help people find a career and/or change their lives.
But Fox News, Breitbart, Trump, & Co. want you to believe that I am woefully out of touch with “real” America. So, I need to ask:
Am I out of touch when I celebrate w/students who barely made it through high school get their first B & see what they’re capable of?
Am I out of touch when I’m helping a 45-yr-old man who lost his job when the factory closed realize his lifelong dream of being a teacher?
Am I out of touch when I’m encouraging the mom going to college to show her kids that you’re never too old to try?
Am I out of touch when I’m helping someone find help for dealing w/sexual assault, or find a place to stay away from an abusive spouse?
Am I out of touch when I’m holding the hand of a sobbing student who was just kicked out of his home for coming out?
Are we out of touch when my colleagues & I are stocking food & toiletries in our offices to give to the students who are barely surviving?
Don’t tell me academics are out of touch because we have advanced degrees, or don’t punch a time clock, or don’t get dirty at our jobs.
We are just as much “real” Americans as anyone else and I’m pretty sure we won’t stand for people saying otherwise any longer.
Some academics teach. Some make amazing scientific & technological breakthroughs that help ALL Americans. Some do both.
It’s not a lie that most of the greatest advances this world has ever seen have come from the minds of people working in academics.
So maybe ask yourself why you’re supposed to believe that we’re not good for America? Why do they *want* you to be suspicious?
Could it be that knowledge and education make people question more, and those in with all the power & money don’t like that?
They need you to want the goods that academics produce—because they make money off of them—but they don’t want you to trust the producers.
Isn’t that weird? Seriously, why would anyone think anti-intellectualism is something you should strive for?
Especially when you consider that the people on the right telling you not to trust someone w/a college education are often highly educated?
Shouldn’t THAT make you suspicious?
Go. Look it up. Explore the educational background of the leaders of the conservative right who are telling you college is bad.
And if something seems a little bit off to you, stop and think about why.
We are not the enemy. Science is not a liberal conspiracy. Educating is not brainwashing.
We want the same things as you: to be safe, to be healthy, to have a good life.
We went into academics to help make those things happen—both for ourselves and for you.
I love my career. I make a decent living between my salary and the extra classes I teach during the regular and summer semesters.
For that, I am grateful, so I try to give back to my community through volunteer and community work.
And you know what? There are thousands of academics just like me, probably in your own community.
And in 20 years of teaching, I’ve never heard a single colleague say that someone without a college degree isn’t a real American. Ever.
Now it’s New Year’s Eve and I’m about to put some frozen pizzas in the oven for my kid & her friends, & settle in for rented movie.
I keep trying to figure out what it is about me that’s elitist, while you see a man who rides a golden elevator every day as relatable.
I gotta admit, it’s baffling.
Anyway. I was just thinking that maybe it’d be cool if you stopped insulting academics so much. You never know…
You might need one of us to save you from an alien someday. :)
