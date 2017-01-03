Greenwood Woman Killed in Sunday Hit-and-Run, DUI Crash

Greenwood resident Donelle “Nellie” Yelli was killed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash at a crosswalk near the Wallingford Avenue and 82nd Street intersection by Bishop Blanchett High School on Sunday. Yelli, 62, lived at the Greenwood House, a low-income group home for formerly homeless women.

"A man whose house is just feet away from the crosswalk where Yelli was struck in said he heard a terrible crash, ran outside and found the woman motionless. He said neither the driver, nor car, responsible was anywhere in sight," reported KOMO.

The driver, 27-year-old Treza Hafzalla, returned to the site 43 minutes later after her boyfriend convinced her to go back, an affidavit for probable cause from the Seattle police showed. She was arrested at the scene.

On Monday, Hafzalla appeared in a King County jail courtroom. KIRO was there:

The King County deputy prosecutor outlined the serious allegations against her. "The defendant hit a victim in the intersection hard enough to kill that individual," said Brynn Jacobson. "Then the defendant left the scene then returned back to the scene, smelled of alcohol on her breath, as well as her person, admitted she had been consuming alcohol. And then refused the voluntary field sobriety test." ... According to prosecutors, this is Hafzalla's second DUI. The first was reduced to a charge of negligence. Based on that, the judge set bail at $200,000. Afterwards, her family declined to talk to reporters.

Although the prosecution originally sought for Hafzalla to be held on a $500,000 bail, the judge "ordered the woman held in lieu of $200,000 bail for investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run," KOMO reported.