Seattle's Tacocat To Make Their Coachella Debut. Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar Will Headline

Seattle pop-punk quartet Tacocat will be making their Coachella debut at this year's edition of the massive music and arts festival. Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the event, which takes place April 14-16 and April 21-23 at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California. Other Seattle acts to watch for include Car Seat Headrest and the Head and the Heart.

Due to its gargantuan scale, Coachella has to appeal to as many people as possible, so they tend play it relatively safe in the booking department. If you expect radical, boundary-pushing artists, you will be disappointed. That being said, there are some excellent electronic-music figures on the bill (Marcel Dettmann, the Belleville Three, Four Tet, Nicolas Jaar, Loco Dice, Ben UFO, Floating Points, Daphni), a strong, millennial-heavy hiphop contingent (Future, Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q), and some legacy acts still worth your reverence (New Order, King Sunny Adé, Toots & the Maytals, Lee Fields & the Expressions, Richie Hawtin). And if you're at all interested in modern psych rock, you need to check out King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who by all rights should be bigger than Tame Impala. They overcome their annoying name and then some with some of the most serpentine dynamics, ingenious songwriting, and spectacular, uh, jamming in the game.

Passes for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival go on sale January 4 at 11 am PST. You can purchase them here.