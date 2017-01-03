Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox News for NBC

Host of the The Kelly File. 'White Santa' hardliner. HELGA ESTEB / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

The broadcast journalist who admirably fended off sexist politicians while covering Trump's ascension to the highest office in the land released a statement today saying that she'd be leaving her post at Fox News for a new job at NBC.

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

I don't begrudge anyone for having a job in journalism, but this news, to the extent that it matters to anyone's life other than Kelly's at all, isn't particularly welcome.

Media Matters has a good list of all the moments Kelly peddled a bunch of racist nonsense on her show, including that time when she said Santa Claus was only white, as well as that time when she criticized Sandra Bland for talking back to the abusive cop who pulled her over.

Journalism Twitter offers more critiques:

I wonder if Megyn Kelly will bring her obsession with the New Black Panthers and the "real racism" to NBC News?

— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) January 3, 2017

Racism is so publicly unacceptable that you can fan racist conspiracies on cable news for years and get glossy profiles & high profile jobs.

— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) January 3, 2017

Megyn Kelly & Ivanka: when will we stop reading beautiful, rich, white women with composure as automatic paragons of intrinsic moral good

— Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) January 3, 2017

In April, Hillary Clinton hailed @megynkelly as a "superb journalist" https://t.co/laC6lwATpz

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 3, 2017

Deplorable Twitter is rooting for Tomi Lahren to take Kelly's place. There's no reason to give Trump supporters any more exposure, but this non-deplorable person on Twitter sums up their response nicely:

Tomi Lahren when she heard Megyn Kelly's job at Fox News was open: pic.twitter.com/WuPNJ8qkPw

— #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) January 3, 2017

Anyway, stop watching cable news. Subscribe to a newspaper. Read your shit.