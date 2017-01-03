Host of the The Kelly File.
'White Santa' hardliner.

The broadcast journalist who admirably fended off sexist politicians while covering Trump's ascension to the highest office in the land released a statement today saying that she'd be leaving her post at Fox News for a new job at NBC.


I don't begrudge anyone for having a job in journalism, but this news, to the extent that it matters to anyone's life other than Kelly's at all, isn't particularly welcome.

Media Matters has a good list of all the moments Kelly peddled a bunch of racist nonsense on her show, including that time when she said Santa Claus was only white, as well as that time when she criticized Sandra Bland for talking back to the abusive cop who pulled her over.

Journalism Twitter offers more critiques:





Deplorable Twitter is rooting for Tomi Lahren to take Kelly's place. There's no reason to give Trump supporters any more exposure, but this non-deplorable person on Twitter sums up their response nicely:


Anyway, stop watching cable news. Subscribe to a newspaper. Read your shit.