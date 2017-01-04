It's the first Wednesday of the month, which means the silent-reading party is tonight!!
You know what it's like at the reading party, right? You've heard this radio segment about the silent-reading party, right?
On piano tonight: Paul Matthew Moore from 6 pm to 8 pm. The rest of us will sit there and read whatever we feel like reading (silently, to ourselves), while Paul plays piano and waiters bring us things.
(Pssst—truthfully, I won't be there tonight, because of plans I made two years ago [really!], but Paul will be there, and the regulars will be there, and that one chair that's left empty because I won't be there would be the perfect place for someone who's never been to the reading party to sit. So go. Try it out. Bring whatever.)
The reading party happens here, it's all ages, and it's free.