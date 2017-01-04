Twenty years after the release of Elliott Smith's Either/Or, Kill Rock Stars is reissuing an expanded edition of the late, vastly influential singer/songwriter's third studio album. The new edition, out March 10, contains a previously unreleased track "I Figured You Out," which the Olympia-/Portland-based label has kindly leaked. It's a feathery, winsome tune featuring Smith's plangent, mournful acoustic- and electric-guitar accompaniment—another archetypal Elliott portrait of bittersweet romantic disappointment that fans of Mary Lou Lord may recognize. He recorded a demo of "I Figured You Out" for her in 1995, and she later released a version—on which Smith performed, produced, and recorded—on her Martian Saints EP from 1997.
Have a listen to the Either/Or version of the song, after the jump.
Portland producer and Smith archivist Larry Crane remastered the original album's 12 tracks. A bonus disc contains five live multi-track recordings from the 1997 Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, plus three previously unreleased studio cuts and a B-side. Either/Or: Expanded Edition will come out on 2LP, 2CD, and digital download. It contains the original liner notes, many unseen photographs, and a postcard of the original master tapes.
Below is the complete tracklist for Either/Or: Expanded Edition. You can pre-order it here.
1. Speed Trials (remastered)
2. Alameda (remastered)
3. Ballad of Big Nothing (remastered)
4. Between the Bars (remastered)
5. Pictures of Me (remastered)
6. No Name No. 5 (remastered)
7. Rose Parade (remastered)
8. Punch and Judy (remastered)
9. Angeles (remastered)
10. Cupid's Trick (remastered)
11. 2:45 AM (remastered)
12. Say Yes (remastered)
13. My New Freedom (Live) (unreleased)
14. Pictures Of me (Live) (unreleased)
15. Angeles (Live) (unreleased)
16. Some Song (Live) (unreleased)
17. Rose Parade (Live) (unreleased)
18. New Monkey (keys) (unreleased)
19. I Don’t Think I’m Ever Gonna Figure It Out (remixed/remastered)
20. I Figured You Out (unreleased)
21. Bottle Up And Explode (Alternate Version) (unreleased)