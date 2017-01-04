Listen to Elliott Smith's Previously Unreleased "I Figured You Out"

Be on Kierkegaard for this. Kill Rock Stars

Twenty years after the release of Elliott Smith's Either/Or, Kill Rock Stars is reissuing an expanded edition of the late, vastly influential singer/songwriter's third studio album. The new edition, out March 10, contains a previously unreleased track "I Figured You Out," which the Olympia-/Portland-based label has kindly leaked. It's a feathery, winsome tune featuring Smith's plangent, mournful acoustic- and electric-guitar accompaniment—another archetypal Elliott portrait of bittersweet romantic disappointment that fans of Mary Lou Lord may recognize. He recorded a demo of "I Figured You Out" for her in 1995, and she later released a version—on which Smith performed, produced, and recorded—on her Martian Saints EP from 1997.

Portland producer and Smith archivist Larry Crane remastered the original album's 12 tracks. A bonus disc contains five live multi-track recordings from the 1997 Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, plus three previously unreleased studio cuts and a B-side. Either/Or: Expanded Edition will come out on 2LP, 2CD, and digital download. It contains the original liner notes, many unseen photographs, and a postcard of the original master tapes.

Below is the complete tracklist for Either/Or: Expanded Edition.