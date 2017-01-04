If You're Dying to Go to the Inauguration, Pramila Jayapal May Be Able to Hook You Up With a Ticket

If you feel the need to witness, in the flesh, the inauguration of Donald Trump as President (oh god), if only to cement for yourself the new and terrible reality we are dealing with, Pramila Jayapal is offering a limited number free tickets to the event. (Woot?)

The offer is open to any constituent of Washington's 7th congressional district on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a ticket, send an email with your full name, permanent address (not a PO box), and phone number to danielle.fulfs@mail.house.gov before January 17.

You've got to be able to get to D.C. and stay there on your own dime, and while you're there, stick around an extra day to take part in the Women's March on Washington.

If you miss out on a ticket but still want to go to the thing, there will be non-ticketed areas for both the swearing-in and the parade.