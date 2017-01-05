Your Guide To The January Edition of First Thursday Art Walk Tonight

The "combatants" in the photographic series by that name from David Jaewon Oh are women participating in combat sports. Jaewon Oh traveled up and down the West Coast from Canada to Palm Springs, and visited Chicago, too, to document women fighters training and battling at their home gyms. JG David Jaewon Oh

January's edition of First Thursday, the city's oldest art walk, is tonight, which means there will be plenty of gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. Find a complete list of openings and events, as well as an interactive and mobile-friendly map, on our First Thursday calendar.

There are nearly 30 openings and events on the calendar, but make sure not to miss Jen Graves's picks: David Jaewon Oh's depictions of women fighters in Combatants, James Martin's colorful and disorienting Lion Around, It Seemed Endless by painter and sculptor Jeff Gerber, Juventino Aranda's well-deserved and exciting exhibit Weed the Lawn and Feed the Roses, devoted abstractionist Michael Knutson's Symmetrical Fields, work by sculptor Richard Rezac and painter Julia Fish, sculptor Christopher Shaw and performance artist Red Square's The Tea Library III, and Kiss Fear, a collaboration by poet Daemond Arrindell and artists Mary Coss and Holly Ballard Martz.