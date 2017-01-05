Our Next President Is At War With the So-Called "Intelligence Community" — What Could Go Wrong?

NYT:

Rebuffing efforts by President-elect Donald J. Trump to cast doubt on Russian interference in the presidential election, top intelligence officials and senators from both parties on Thursday issued a forceful affirmation of the findings. They took relentless aim at Mr. Trump’s public skepticism and suggested he had negatively affected morale in the intelligence community.... The gathering was extraordinary as much for its context as its content—a public, bipartisan display of support for the intelligence community that seemed aimed, at times, at an audience of one.

We've never seen anything like this. Says Steve Benen...

Sure, other presidents (and presidents-elect) have clashed with intelligence officials in recent history, but Trump is the first to openly taunt and mock these agencies in public.... What happens next is unclear. Will intelligence professionals start resigning, rather than work for an amateur president who belittles their work? Will intelligence agencies have enough trust in Trump to share sensitive information, uncertain whether he’ll share that information with others? If Trump, once he’s president, tells the American public to believe him when it comes to a national security threat or the need for a war, will anyone other than his most blindly loyal followers be able to take his claims seriously?

I'm amazed that Trump is going to be president at all. Oh, and Trump is signaling his plan to gut our spy agencies. You have to wonder what they're sitting on about Trump at the CIA and the NSA and the FBI and when exactly they plan to leak it.

