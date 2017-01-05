Right Now: Seattle Activists Are Protesting Outside Wells Fargo For Supporting the Dakota Access Pipeline

Sydney Brownstone is at a protest across the street from the downtown Seattle Wells Fargo Center, where activists will shutter their accounts with the bank and demonstrate against Wells Fargo's lending to the backers of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). Follow Brownstone on Twitter here

This year the Seattle City Council will consider an ordinance to take steps to divest from Wells Fargo, in part because of the bank's DAPL involvement, but also because of allegations from federal regulators claiming Wells Fargo employees enrolled unwitting people in fake accounts in order to boost sales. Read more here.

Chad Charlie, Ahousaht First Nation, has been camping at Oceti Sakowin for five months in the bitter ND cold. pic.twitter.com/JP7eVGVr56

— Sydney Brownstone (@sydbrownstone) January 5, 2017

The city has $3 billion in WF holdings. Divesting over #DAPL ties and biz practices would be a major blow.

— Sydney Brownstone (@sydbrownstone) January 6, 2017

The pipeline reads "RIP DAPL." And yes, that's Jesus on the other side of it. pic.twitter.com/C4hHCTr7Z1

— Sydney Brownstone (@sydbrownstone) January 5, 2017