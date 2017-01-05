Anti-Dakota Access pipeline activists packed Seattle City Council chambers on Monday afternoon to encourage the council to consider divesting from Wells Fargo.
SB

Sydney Brownstone is at a protest across the street from the downtown Seattle Wells Fargo Center, where activists will shutter their accounts with the bank and demonstrate against Wells Fargo's lending to the backers of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). Follow Brownstone on Twitter here.

This year the Seattle City Council will consider an ordinance to take steps to divest from Wells Fargo, in part because of the bank's DAPL involvement, but also because of allegations from federal regulators claiming Wells Fargo employees enrolled unwitting people in fake accounts in order to boost sales. Read more here.