Link's Ridership Continues to Surge
Just as SDOT director says that Seattle can't handle any more cars and begs city drivers to "cut back on their time behind the wheel," Sound Transit announces that weekday ridership is "up 94.8 percent over last year," and, more impressively yet, "Saturday boardings are up 103.5 percent." Those numbers do not lie. The system now has a stunning 66,000 boardings per-day during the business week, and the boardings on Saturdays surpass last year's weekday boardings by 10,000 (44,000). Link's feeling at this moment? To quote the great Kool G Rap: "You said I sucked, instead I succeeded."