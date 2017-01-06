The Morning News: New Revelations About Che Taylor Shooting, More Local Newsroom Cuts

Che Taylor (right) with his sister DeVitta Briscoe and his nephew. Read Ansel's story on Briscoe's work to change the law on unjust police shootings after her brother's death. Courtesy of DeVitta Briscoe

Crosscut Obtained the Full Dash Cam Footage of the Che Taylor Shooting: Taylor, who was shot and killed by Seattle police last year, is shown bleeding on the pavement without medical attention for nearly eight minutes after he was shot, and three of those minutes in handcuffs.

KOMO Culls Its Investigative Reporting Team: KOMO has its issues, but the cuts arrive at a time when investigative journalism is both more important than ever and perhaps more imperiled than ever. Yesterday the Seattle Times reported that KOMO would be cutting 10 local positions, three of them in editorial. The Seattle Times is also planning layoffs.

Would North Korea Ever Nuke Seattle? KUOW's Bill Radke asks this to the president of the National Bureau of Asian Research. "We are the ultimate strategic and symbolic target," he replied. Oh.

Those democracy vouchers you just got in the mail are Seattle's first attempt at publicly financed political campaigns. Mary Traverse

Here's How to Use Those Democracy Vouchers You Just Got in the Mail: Support your favorite political candidates for the next local election.

Prosecutors Say Accused Hit-Run Driver Drove Off With Fatally Injured Victim's Grocery Cart Stuck to Her Car: "The victim, 62-year-old Donelle Yelli, had made it more than halfway across Wallingford Avenue North with her wheeled grocery cart on Sunday evening when she was struck in the crosswalk at North 82nd Street," the Seattle Times' Sara Jean Green reports. The 27-year-old driver, Treza Hafzalla, "is accused of fleeing after briefly pulling over and asking a witness whether Yelli was dead, the charges say."

Capitol Hill's Bar Melusine Is Hosting an Anti-Defamation League Fundraiser During Trump's Inauguration: Kshama Sawant is also hosting a "Resist Trump Town Hall" on January 14th to organize Inauguration Day protests.

Check Out Seattle's Own Political Bubbles: Gene Balk made a map of Seattle's own relatively liberal and conservative enclaves. Unsurprisingly, the most conservative bubble is Broadmoor, a gated golf-course community.

The Port of Portland says Monsanto is responsible for fouling its waterways with PCBs. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Port of Portland Files Lawsuit Against Monsanto Over PCBs: It's the same argument used by the cities of Seattle, Spokane, and now the state of Washington; because Monsanto was the only producer of PCBs before they were banned, the company ought to take responsibility for the widespread PCB contamination of our waterways. Monsanto says that the lawsuit "lacks merit and should be dismissed."

Intelligence Officials Had a Briefing with Lawmakers Over Alleged Russian Election Hacking Today: President Obama received the briefing yesterday, and Donald Trump is set to receive the briefing at Trump tower in the afternoon. Before Trump even received the briefing, however, he already called the intelligence agencies' hacking conclusions "a political witch hunt" by his foes. "The intelligence officials and lawmakers refused to comment when they left the briefing Friday in the U.S. Capitol," the AP reports. "Asked how the briefing went, National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers responded, 'Have a nice day.'" Nancy Pelosi "said the intelligence report was 'quite a stunning disclosure' and said parts will be released today."