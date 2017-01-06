Senator Patty Murray, Dems, Introduce Bill to Block Muslim Immigrant Registry

This is Patty Murray when she isn't protecting the country from xenophobic and totalitarian surveillance tactics. Courtesy of Sen. Patty Murray

Yep, this is what it's come to: Washington State's Senator Patty Murray and a coalition of other Senate Democrats have introduced a bill to block the creation of a federal registry based on religion, ethnicity, race, age, gender, national origin, nationality, or citizenship. The "Protect American Families Act" would block draconian actions from the president-elect should Trump's transition team make good on their proposal to register and monitor immigrants from Muslim-majority countries.

Washington State's Rep. Suzan Delbene introduced similar legislation in the House not long after a spokesman for a Trump super PAC suggested that Japanese internment camps were a "precedent" for what the Trump administration could propose for Muslim immigrants.

A tracking system for Muslim immigrants has precedence in the Dubya years. The National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) required 83,000 foreign visitors from Muslim-majority countries to register in its database. None of these registrations resulted in terrorism convictions, but 13,000 people were deported. (The Obama administration recently announced that it would be rolling back the functionally dead NSEERS program.)

Read the text of the bill here. Find groups helping those most at-risk from a Trump presidency in Seattle here.