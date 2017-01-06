Pramila Jayapal Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Save the Country, Block Trump During Final Electoral Tally

She tried. Heidi Groover

The freshman Congresswoman from Seattle (and the only Indian American woman in Congress) objected to the final Electoral College count this afternoon, but was put on blast by human Norman Rockwell painting Joe Biden.

Here's the video:

And the dispatch from Seattle Times reporter Jim Brunner:

“Mr. President, I object to the certificate from the state of Georgia on the grounds that the electoral votes were not—” Biden cut Jayapal off with a slam of the gavel. “There is no debate,” he said, noting any such objection had to be in writing and signed by a member of the House and the Senate.

According to Brunner, the episode drew "laughs and applause" from other members of Congress, including Paul Ryan.

What could Jayapal have been referring to in Georgia? Probably these voter suppression efforts.