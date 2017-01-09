Why Are the Suburbs Becoming More Blue?

This is Andy Yan... Charles Mudede

Trump lost Issaquah by a stunning 42 percent. Four years ago, Mitt Romney lost it by 22 percent. Issaquah is not the inner city. It is a suburb. And it's not the only suburb that Clinton won big. For the first time in modern political history, a GOP presidential candidate struggled in the suburbs, even in Texas. And there is even fear that the part may eventually lose this section of American society for good. So, Trump really only represents rural people. But why is this sea change happening? My guess is the suburbs have not forgotten the crash of 2008, which hit its property values harder than those in the city. The long and painful exposure to the raw greed of bankers might have left a very deep impression on the suburbs. But Andy Yan, an urban planner and the director of The City Program at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver B.C. thinks it's because there is no political trade-off in the current movement of wealthy people into the city and poor people into the suburbs. The former are becoming more liberal, while the latter remain as liberal as they were before. "Both the core and perimeter are becoming bluer," he said to me, and also Cary Moon and Mark Reddington, the man behind the best building of 2016, the University of Washington Station. We met Yan for coffee and wine on a cold but sunny day.