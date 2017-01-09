Submit Your Events Now For The Spring 2017 Edition of Seattle Art and Performance

The submission deadline is Wednesday, January 25.

Believe it or not, spring will be here someday, and it will bring with it a new edition of Seattle Art and Performance. The next issue will be out on the streets on March 1, 2017.

Which means: If you're an artist, performer, or arts venue and you'd like your events to be included in our comprehensive calendars of Seattle arts events, now's the time to let us know. The spring edition of Seattle Art and Performance covers visual arts, readings, theater, dance, jazz, classical, opera, comedy, film, and drag/cabaret events between March 1, 2017, and June 6, 2017.

The hard deadline for submissions is Wednesday, January 25—just a little more than two weeks from now—but we'll take them as soon as you've got them.

All you have to do is send an email to calendar@seattleaandp.com with the date, time, price, URL, a brief description, and the category of your event, and we'll take it from there.

In the meantime, you can always submit events for our online Things To Do calendar. If you're looking for something to keep you occupied until spring arrives, check out our lists of the best things to do this winter from the current edition of Seattle Art and Performance, or download the new Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available for free on the App Store and Google Play.