Film About Black Women Mathematicians, Hidden Figures, Rocks the Box Office

We might have entered an era where films not about white people also have real power in the American market. Proof? This weekend, Hidden Figures tied with the eternal money machine Rogue One at the box office. And what does Hidden Figures have in common with Moana, another box-office hit? It's found in the fact that Ana Sofia Knauf's review of the latter says much the same thing as Ijeoma Oluo's review of the former. For Knauf, as with Oluo, Hollywood's representations of women or people of color have significant social consequences. If you put a black woman down on the screen, you are also putting black women down in real life. And now that Meryl Streep, a four-star general in the land of Hollywood, declared war on Donald Trump's white and racist America last night during the Golden Globes, we might see a vision of a heterogeneous America coupled with successes at the box office.