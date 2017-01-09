Hamilton, Les Mis, And More: Season Tickets For The 2017/2018 Broadway at the Paramount Lineup Are Now Available

Do not throw away your shot to see Hamilton. Joan Marcus

The lineup for the 2017/2018 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season was just announced this morning, featuring Hamilton, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and six other shows between September 6, 2017, and August 19, 2018. Season subscriptions are available here, and range from $233-$2250. Single tickets are not yet available, but, especially if you want to see Hamilton, it's worth considering getting a season subscription now to guarantee yourself a spot, since tickets will go quickly. See details on all of the shows below.

SEPTEMBER 6-11

The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is a sweet, musical romp through the Bavarian Alps that offers wise nuns, charming children, elegant dancing, and an (almost) lovable Nazi.

OCTOBER 12-29

Disney's Aladdin

In a 2015 Public Policy Poll, 30% of Republicans (and 19% of Democrats) thought that the fictional city of Agrabah—where Aladdin lives—should be bombed. Before we annihilate it, watch a few hours of theatrical performance set in Aladdin's fair city (with new songs not included in the movie) and reminisce about Robin William's hilarious performance as the genie.

NOVEMBER 14-19

The Bodyguard

Deborah Cox—an actress and singer known for bringing Canadian R&B to ears worldwide—will star in this production of The Bodyguard, a musical about an unexpected romance between a superstar and her bodyguard, based on the 1992 movie starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. (Cox also provided vocals for last year's made-for-TV Whitney Houston biopic.)

DECEMBER 5-10

Elf the Musical

An oversized elf navigates human life in the USA in this musical show based on the 2003 film (in which Will Ferrell romps around in an adorable elf costume, winning over everyone he meets with his naiveté). Tony Award nominees and winners have lent their talents, with songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

JANUARY 2-14, 2018

The Book of Mormon

"Hello, would you like to change religions? I have a free book written by Jesus!" This is what Christopher Frizzelle wrote the last time The Book of Mormon came through Seattle (this time it's a season option of Broadway at The Paramount):

"Has there ever been a better time to see a musical send-up of organized religion? Is there anything funnier than watching Mormon missionaries tap-dancing? Do you realize one song is a parody of 'Hakuna Matata' from The Lion King? This is the third [now fourth] time The Book of Mormon has toured through Seattle, and a whole bunch of people were crying their eyes out when they didn't get in the last two [three] times—including a few Stranger staffers—so if you're one of those people, here's your chance. Pro tip: Praying won't help. You gotta buy a ticket."

FEBRUARY 14-MARCH 18, 2018

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Hamilton—its hiphop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

MAY 8-13, 2018

Love Never Dies

Love Never Dies is Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, though Webber has stated "I really do not believe that you have to have seen Phantom of the Opera to understand Love Never Dies." It opened with mixed (poor) reviews in the West End in 2010, but was revamped and received acclaim on its Australian tour the next year.

JUNE 6-17, 2018

Les Miserables

By the time this production makes it to Seattle, the 2012 film of Les Miserables will have been out for more than five years, and the musical will have taken an (almost) two-year Broadway break. Just enough time to feel the freshness in the songs, forget what happens to Javert, and drum up a bunch of feelings during "On My Own."