Dead Man Found in Volunteer Park's Lily Pond
Exactly 4,877 days after the former City Councilmember Peter Steinbrueck read a speech dedicated to the lily pond in Volunteer Park, a dead body appeared in it. This body, which has yet to be identified, but once belonged to a man (it now belongs to nobody), was discovered by an employee of the park this morning. The investigators at SPD believe that nothing fishy had to do with how this man's life came to its end in this cold pond, which is surrounded by tall and deep-rooted trees and is not far from the park's medieval-looking water tower. Capitol Hill Blog broke the sad story.