Chuck Schumer's Copy Editing Skills Just Burned Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell is one eager beaver. With a Republican majority installed in Congress and an unstable—but Republican!—demagogue about to take over the Oval Office, McConnell is anxious to get as many of the new presidential nominations approved and in place as possible. With a slew of confirmation hearings stacked on top of each other this week, McConnell and the GOP Congress are hoping that pesky little details like being vetted by the ethics committee and the release of nominees' tax returns won't hold up the process.

Not so fast, says Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who tweeted this revision of a letter McConnell wrote in 2009 in response to then-new president Barack Obama's appointees.

Our requests are eminently reasonable, shared by leaders of both parties. I'll return this letter to @SenateMajLdr with the same requests. pic.twitter.com/IMT7ZtJFjV

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2017

(Here's a larger image of that letter.)

Looks like McConnell just got played by his own words from eight years ago.