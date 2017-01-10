The Morning News: State AG Wants Assault Weapon Reform, Burien Becomes a "Sanctuary City"

In case you forgot. Jen Graves

Burien Becomes a "Sanctuary City": In a 4-3 vote, the Burien City Council approved an ordinance that declares Burien a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants and people of all religious faiths last night. This declaration would "prohibit Burien city employees, including police, from asking residents about, or requesting documents regarding, their citizenship status," Sydney Brownstone reported yesterday. Burien join Seattle, among other

So Which Burien Politicians Voted Against Protecting Vulnerable Residents? Here's Burien City Council member Lauren Berkowitz:

CMs Berkowitz, Armstrong, Bell, and Tosta in favor of sanctuary city. Mayor, Dep Mayor, CM Wagner opposed.

— CM Lauren Berkowitz (@BurienBerkowitz) January 10, 2017



That's Burien Mayor Lucy Krakowiak, Deputy Mayor Bob Edgar, and CM Debi Wagner.

WA Attorney General Proposes Bill to Ban Sale of Assault Weapons to Prevent Mass Shootings: If passed, first bill would ban the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Ferguson first announced the bill back in September in response to the shooting in Mukilteo in which a 19-year-old fatally shot three people and injured another person.

Ferguson's Second Bill Would Enhance Background Checks: The second bill seeks to require a new license, in addition to traditional gun licenses, for people who want to own assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "All purchases would be subject to a 10-day waiting period — similar to standard handgun purchases," a press release from Ferguson's office notes.

These Idiots Again: Just Want Privacy, the group of anti-trans activists who failed to repeal state human rights protections for trans people, is back. And what do they want now? For schools to "maintain segregated bathrooms based on genitalia," Sydney Brownstone reports.

Seattle Library Book Returned 40 Years Overdue: An apology note inside the book explained that it had been sitting in a box. Here's the video from KOMO:

File this one under MYSTERY: Library book returned 40 years late in Seattle @SPLBuzz #komonews pic.twitter.com/e8zjKM7iNJ

— Robin Sarmento (@RobinKOMO4) January 10, 2017



Colin Kaepernick Dontes $50K to Standing Rock: The San Francisco 49ers quarterback's donation supports the Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership and helps cover the salaries of doctors and nurses, some of the materials used to build the clinic, costs for medical supplies, and liability insurance, his website explains. The mobile clinic provides free health care to water protectors on the front lines of the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline. This recent donation is part of Kaepernick's pledge "to donate $1 million to organizations in socioeconomically disadvantaged communities over 10 months—$100,000 a month," Colorlines reporter Yessenia Funes reports.

Obama Will Give His Farewell Address in Chicago Tonight: Here's what CNN says you should expect. If First Lady Michelle Obama's farewell speech is any indication, I expect that we will all need a lot of tissues.

Friendly Reminder: Donald Trump will be sworn into office in just 10 days.