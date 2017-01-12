Neo-Nazis Postpone Threatened Rally in Whitefish, Montana

Whitefish, Montana—in summer. Right now it's 10 degrees there, with 100 percent fewer Neo-Nazis coming to town on MLK Day. Pierdelune/ Shutterstock

For this week's Stranger, I wrote about high-profile white nationalist Richard Spencer and a vengeful Neo-Nazi "troll storm" launched on his behalf against the small, liberal town of Whitefish, Montana. In addition to the vile phone messages Jewish residents of Whitefish were receiving, and the negative online reviews being posted about local businesses the trolls believed (not always correctly) to be Jewish-owned, there were also promises of Neo-Nazis soon staging an armed march through the town. Here's what I said about that earlier this week:

It remains unclear whether armed marchers really will show up in Whitefish on Spencer's behalf, though the exact date for the event has now been set and reaffirmed by the Daily Stormer: January 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's being called the "James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza," after King's assassin. Though a permit application has been filled out and posted on the Daily Stormer website, the City of Whitefish says it has received only an "incomplete" permit application by mail.

Since then, the organizer of the march has declared it to be postponed. Maybe, he says, it'll happen in February. A complete permit for the MLK Day march had never been filled out and, as the Flathead Beacon reported, Whitefish officials "said they cannot act on incomplete applications." But, continuing with the eager embrace of victim narratives that I noticed while reporting this story, the Neo-Nazi organizer of the march claims he had to postpone "due to the permit refusal by the City of Whitefish."

Again: the problems with the permit were on the end of the person or people who filled out the permit. It was incomplete, the fee wasn't paid in full, and it didn't include a planned route, among other omissions.

Read more about my search for Richard Spencer, and the various claims of victimhood involved in all this, right here.