New Seattle Eats: The U District Is Getting Its Own Ba Bar, Rancho Bravo, and RGB

Ba Bar's banh cuon, coming to U Village this summer Geoffrey Smith

Rancho Bravo 2.0 Is Being Constructed on the Ave

Rancho Bravo, the Hill's go to spot for getting really full without spending much money, has a new location on the Ave, report my eyes on my way home from the College Inn. It ain't open yet, but as far as I could see, it looks pretty complete.

Marmite Now Pouring Up in Chophouse Row

Bruce Nafalty's lunchtime soup joint is now open in the former Chop Shop space, reports CHS Blog. Bowls of "bone-warming" broth-based delights—chicken, leek, buckwheat noodle and roasted root vegetable, as of CHS Blog's report—will run you $9. Given that it's Nafalty making them, they'll definitely be worth it. Service is currently restricted to weekday lunch, 11:30am-4pm, but could expand soon.

Bar Noroeste is Becoming KiKi Ramen

Apparently that whole eggplant guacamole thing failed to convert as many skeptics as they'd hoped. The new joint is an homage to the heady, ramen-filled early days of Josh Henderson's romance with girlfriend Kim, reports Seattle Met. D'awe. They'll have tonkatsu of course, there'll be Sun Noodle Co. noodles, and Henderson is making murmurs about weekend karaoke.

So Many Soccer Moms are About to be So Stoked

Rachel's Ginger Beer is opening a new location at U Village, replete with a new outpost of Monica Dimas's amazeballs chicken sandwich spot, Sunset Fried Chicken. Those frites are straight up the best in the city right now.

Ba Bar's Banh Cuon Are Coming to U Village

Also coming to Seattle's favorite outdoor mall: the third location of Ba Bar. Seattle Met reports that this new outpost of Eric Banh's noodle and street food spot, which should be open by late summer, will have a special station for banh cuon, the steamed Vietnamese rice crepes filled with pork and wood ear mushrooms.—JENN CAMPBELL