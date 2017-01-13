Mike Lindblom, the Seattle Times' transportation reporter, writes that Sound Transit's new Angle Lake Station is over-performing. Not only is the station "near its 2018 ridership target" but its "1,120 park-and-ride spaces are 93 percent occupied." More impressive yet, a comparison of Angle Lake Station's numbers with those of Tukwila International Boulevard Station revealed that most of the riders using the former station are new. But with the good news comes the bad. The "transit-friendly growth" now threatens to displace 60 families at the nearby Firs mobile home park. Developers want to place a hotel in this location. In our kind of society, the poor are often the victims rather than the beneficiaries of a great success.
Angle Lake Station Is Another Huge Link Success
