"You were right." After "I love you" and/or "Want another blowjob?" those just might be the three sweetest words in the English language. But what was I right about, IED? Clearly I wasn’t right about a tsunami wiping out the east coast. What was I right about exactly? — Dan

You were right that things could change in a big way. The main reason he was planning on moving home (Chicago, for what it's worth) was because he wasn't really tied to the area we live in. At least until he met me. Over the past year we have developed a healthy relationship full of open communication, lots of amazing sex, and plans for the future.

The other big change involved my "dream job." Less than 24 hours after I sent you my original email it was announced that my company was going through with a huge fucking merger. My supposedly amazing, stable, secure job now had the prospect of being moved to another city in the Midwest or disappearing altogether. That process is still ongoing, and I pretty much hate my job at this point. My boyfriend has been supportive and understanding throughout this process. Once my contract is up in July, we'll decide if we want to stay here or look for opportunities elsewhere.

Even though my professional life is shitty right now, my personal life is better than I could have hoped. I guess if that tsunami does hit the east coast, I'll at least have the support of a wonderful partner who I'm glad I didn't give up on. Thanks again, Dan. — IED