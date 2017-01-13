Town Hall Is Calling for Your Calls to Action on Inauguration Day

How will you be part of the Resistance Ramon Dompor

In just one week, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Rather than wallowing alone at home or rage-crying at your office desk, Town Hall Seattle is inviting local denizens—regardless of who they voted for—to watch the live broadcast of the fall of the republic inauguration ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

After our Predator-in-Chief is sworn in, 25 lucky Seattleites (pre-selected by Town Hall officials) will have the opportunity to announce their action plans for the next four years under the Trump administration as part of a video series. Each speech will be filmed in one take by Town Hall staffers. Interested in sharing your vision for the future? Here are the details:

Start with Town Hall's speechifying prompt:

A platform is not a lament for things in the past, it’s the act of declaring a vision of the future. Begin by asking yourself: What are the greatest challenges we will face over the next four years? What are my personal and civic priorities? What, specifically, am I going to do?

Here's how to apply to be part of the video series:

To participate, send an e-mail to programs@townhallseattle.org with your name, phone number, 1-3 issues you will address in your platform, and a disclosure of your existing professional or volunteer activities in any of the areas you wish to address. (This is in no way disqualifying, we just want to be aware.) We’ll send you a 60+ minute window for your shoot that day and record as many as we can, striving to represent the broadest possible range of civic and social perspectives and priorities. Your request to participate is due Tuesday January 17, 9 a.m.

Filming will be held after the inauguration broadcast from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and speeches should be no more than three minutes long.

"The videos can be geared towards people you want to motivate and/or rally towards a cause you're already working on," said Wier Harman, executive director of Town Hall. "It's holding yourself to account for how you feel right now and [creating a plan] to make things better."

The videos will be made available for public use on Town Hall's website and some may be featured here on Slog, too. Stay tuned...