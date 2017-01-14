Sara Porkalob Fully Realizes Cafe Nordo's Potential In Madame Dragon's 60th Birthday Bash

That's Madame Dragon holding the balloon. Her food is good and her story is wild. Writer, director, performer, and grandchild, Sara Porkalob, tells her story.

The shows I've seen at Cafe Nordo have been aggressively mediocre. In last summer's production of Tennessee Williams's classic, The Glass Menagerie, the use of space was ill-considered, the food was blah, and the acting was uneven. I said more or less the same thing about fall 2015's noir-thriller, Sauced. My predecessors didn't have much to say for 2010's Bounty! and Modern American Chicken. I was beginning to forgive myself for thinking that Nordo's mission was inherently flawed. But then Madame Dragon's 60th Birthday Bash comes along and saves the day by finally making sense of the venue's nouveau dinner theater.

The first thing you see when you walk in the room is a nearly life-size portrait of Porkalob's actual grandmother, Maria Porkalob Sr., the matriarch and inspiration for the show. In photos, everybody's grandma is a babe and everybody's grandfather is a handsome devil. This is especially-true of the Porkalob clan. Portraits of other family members line the curtained walls, and two long tables snake along the sides, leaving a long catwalk and a small stage for Madame Dragon to build her world. A cozy, three-piece jazz band named The Ex Husbands occupies a corner of the room. You get the feeling you're in the Filipino gangster dining room of Madame Dragon's dreams.

We're all gathered, Madame Dragon (Sara Porkalob) says in her humorously blunt manner, because she's getting old. To preserve her legacy, she must tell us all, her honorary grandchildren, her story, which ends up being a wild series of vignettes that involves Filipino gang rivalries, brothels, excellent sex, love, and hard living. At one point, she gives birth to a child, but the father is rival gang boss. When that child gets kidnapped, Madame Dragon goes full blown gangster in order to get her baby back. That's just Act 1.

The Birthday Bash is the latest iteration of Porkalob's Dragon Lady play, a solo show she's been developing for a few years. The version I saw back in July 2016 at Theatre Off Jackson was a more subdued, intimate affair that allowed the nuances of Porkalob's character work to shine. But this version is completely different.

The show is now a musical with original songs (by Pete Irving from "Hot Damn Scandal") and funny takes on old standards. (Madame Dragon's version of "Come On-A My House," for instance, includes the line "I'm gonna give you candy—unless you have cavities!") Porkalob has also swapped the first and second acts, deciding to lead with the Dragon Lady's salacious, almost surreal life history and end the play with the family drama of her children and grandchildren gathering together to celebrate her 60th Birthday.

The conceptual overhaul payed off. The version she's created for Cafe Nordo is, I think, where the show wants to be. It's variously hilarious and moving, though all the glitz favors the comedy. That Porkalob had the ability to re-conceptualize a show to this degree speaks to the size of her creative mind and the tenacity of her spirit as a theater-maker.

This week, Intiman recognized those talents when they announced that Porkalob will co-curate their 2017 summer festival, a duty taken up last year by Stranger Genius Valerie Curtis-Newton.

All that said, the music in the show might be used more effectively. Porkalob performs the whole show AND helps with the food service. It seems as if she only steps out of the spotlight for, cumulatively, seven minutes during the two-and-a-half hour runtime. Since Porkalob's energy level is 110 percent the whole time, the show's energy is 110 precent the whole time. The Ex Husbands might have been called upon to provide more lyric-free musical moments where the audience (and Porkalob) could rest and reflect in a moment of sadness. But whatever, now I'm just backseat directing.

The important thing is the food, courtesy of chef Aaron Verzosa. In Madame Dragon's case, the food doesn't serve merely as a clever referent to the performance as it has in other Nordo productions. It's a necessary part of the storytelling. Though grandma is loving, she's built up a tough exterior to protect her against the violence and carelessness of men and the general indifference of the world. Feeding you is the way she shows she truly loves you. Her children and grandchildren also show each other love by feeding each other. By literally plopping down on the table a thermos of sinigang, grandma is inviting the audience to become part of the family.

And you want to be part of this family. You want to eat this food.

I ordered the meat course (included in the $75 price tag) with a $20 flight of paired cocktails. For the first course, Porkalob set down a banana-leaf-lined bowl of hot, crispy pork lumpia with spicy banana ketchup. I could have eaten seventeen of them and regretting nothing. "Grandma's Blessing," an herby, coconutty sidecar cocktail, cut through the appetizer's welcome greasiness.

Then there was a soup—green apple sinigang broth with micro radish sprouts. I'd never had sinigang before, and yet I've been walking around this earth claiming to actually be alive for 31 years. The soup was the best thing I had all evening—somehow bright and warm at at the same time. You could sell it for $6.00 a cup at the farmer's market and claim it cures the SADS and I would buy it like the hipster sucker I am.

This soup made me so happy. RS

For the main course, a bowl of short ribs in beef blood and black truffle sauce with a citrus slaw, all over rice. The sweetness and effervescence of "Grandma's Revenge"—a bourbon, mango, lime, falernum cocktail—tamed the spiciness of the entree. The desert was, like Madame Dragon's tale, bittersweet—a chocolate cornbread pudding with hazelnuts and coffee paired with a bourbon and breakfast stout cocktail.

I left full, happy, tipsy, and eager to see the show another show about Porkalob's killer fam.