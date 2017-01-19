The following story was co-published with support from Longreads and its subscribers.

Heidi and I bought mood rings as a way to measure our feelings during the inauguration. SB

Mood according to Heidi's mood ring: My mood ring is a mostly blue ("normal, relaxed, calm, confident, reflective”), which is, needless to say, not how I feel. It had a brief flash of green earlier this morning (“creative, curious, mischievous, impulsive”). My heart feels like it should be bright yellow: “anxious, nervous, worried, uncertain."

Mood according to Sydney's mood ring: "Sad" and "excited." "Sad" is accurate.

Plan for the day: Heidi meets with Seattle mayor Ed Murray, who’s in town for a conference of mayors and has just asked Congress and the president-elect to protect Dreamers. Sydney meets with a gay couple who accepted tickets from Congressman Adam Smith to attend the inauguration when they thought Hillary was going to win. (Now Rep. Smith is boycotting the affair.) We pick up our credentials, attend a "Thanks Obama" event, and potentially witness 3 Doors Down play Trump's inaugural "concert." Later, Sydney goes to the Young Republicans' "Make America Great Again" ball and tries not to scream in public.

Best inauguration advice received the day before: "Be sure to close your eyes when they open the Ark of the Covenant."

Overheard from Trump voters:

OH on public transit: "Oh, you're a Trump voter from California? That must have been so hard." "Yeah, it was really hard." 💦💦💦

Overheard from everyone else:

At Union Station, a group of about 30 are pledging to refuse a fascist America. pic.twitter.com/iLGUiHoss4

