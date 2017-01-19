• Decency, intelligence, and compassion
• Grammar
• His Lincoln-esque ability to translate sadness (his father abandoned him when he was a toddler) into rhetorical uplift benefiting the whole country
• His bringing us back from the brink of economic collapse after the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression
• His saving of the auto industry when right-wingers were crying, "No gubmint bailouts!"
• His singing abilities:
• His connection to the artistic life of this country
• His friendship with (and support of) the creator of Hamilton
• His friendship with Jay-Z and Beyonce
• The leadership he exhibited in finding and executing Osama bin Laden
• The leadership he exhibited by taking a stand against the Iraq War and yet also being the guy who got bin Laden
• His creation of the Affordable Care Act and the extending of health care to 20 million people who didn't previously have it
• His knowing he didn't deserve the Nobel Peace Prize when he won it
• His signing of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act
• His withdrawing of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan
• His hounding of the Chinese (along with HRC!) to sign the international climate treaty
• His not being an out-of-control reality-TV narcissist
• His beautiful family
• His sense of humor:
• His commuting of Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
• His efforts to put 22 million people back to work through his policies, making him "the biggest job creating President in U.S. history"
• His lack of personal scandals
• His championing of literature and contemporary novelists
• His championing of history and historians
[The author of this post is unable to continue list-making because the tears are overwhelming...]