White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In the Face During Inauguration Protest

Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inauguration pic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT

— Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017

On the one hand: Fuck Richard Spencer's faux academic, white nationalist nonsense. (Confidential to Spencer: I know there's not a lot of jobs for humanities majors, but you didn't have to become a fucking Nazi.) For more, read Eli's incredible story about how Spencer's hatred is affecting the small town of Whitefish, Montana.

On the other hand: Congratulations, sucker-puncher! You just played right into Spencer's hateful little hands by giving him concrete evidence that he can use to confirm the victim narrative he's been trying to prove since he goose-stepped onto the national stage.

On the other-other hand: Right now, we don't know anything about the puncher. Maybe Spencer owes that person money.