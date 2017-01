Live from the Seattle Womxn's March!

Womxn's March in Seattle Eli Sanders

An expected 50,000-75,000 people will be rallying against President Donald Trump today at the Seattle Womxn's March . The demonstration began at 10 AM at Judkins Park and will continue to Westlake. Stranger staffers are at the protest, which faced some debate this week over whether it should be a silent march



Follow along:

Seattle Womxn's March - Curated tweets by TheStranger