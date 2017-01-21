The following story was co-published with support from Longreads and its subscribers.

Donald Trump and his supporters will never be invited here. Poster courtesy of Julia Rose.

Mood: Heidi's mood ring is "a weird swirl of purple, green, and yellow," which means her feelings are a weird swirl of "feeling good, excited, falling in love" as well as "curious, mischievous, impulsive" and "anxious, nervous, worried, uncertain." Sydney's mood ring is black, which means she is sad. The mood ring is always black and could be defective. Or she is.

The scene: I'm writing this on an air mattress, surrounded by signs a friend from high school has painted for the Women's March. One shows a uterus that reads, "Guests by invitation only." Another friend, an obstetrician, has made signs about safe access to abortion. A third friend who works in local education policy here in D.C. has made signs showing the wage gaps between white men and white women, black women, Latina/Hispanic women, and Asian women. "Not all inequity looks the same," it reads. Having friends here is important. One who saw me covering yesterday's protests repeatedly pulled me away from tear gas and flash bangs while I tried to Facebook Live.

Plan for the day: Women's March on Washington. Finally. Heidi and I will both be tweeting and Facebooking from the streets. The program for the main Women's March begins at 10 a.m., but Indigenous Women Rise, a complementary march and rally centering indigenous women, will start at 8:30 a.m. As soon as I finish my coffee, I'll be on a packed Metro train to the center of the action. Some 200,000 people are expected to show, and the platform is progressive and the mission explicitly nonviolent. Read Janet Mock and Melissa Gira Grant on why the march is pro-choice and also pro-sex workers' rights.

Follow us on Twitter here and here. And fuck the patriarchy.