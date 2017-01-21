Regular Stranger contributing photographer Nate Gowdy was on the ground during Inauguration Day, shooting images of Trump and the crowd. As usual, they are captivating.
See more photos in the slideshow below!
The following story was co-published with support from Longreads and its subscribers.
