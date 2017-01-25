The Morning News: Washington Republicans Take Jobs in Trump Administration, Lose State Senate Majority

Right-wingers from Washington State are on their way to work for Donald Trump.

Trump Is Hiring Washington State Republicans: When Washington State Senator Brian Dansel from Republic resigned from his job in the state senate yesterday to become a special assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Republicans temporarily lost their majority in that body. The state senate is now tied 24-24 until Dansel is replaced. Meanwhile, Senator Doug Ericksen from Ferndale took a temporary job at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. ("Ericksen has said he’ll continue his legislative duties—but the committee he chairs canceled its Wednesday meeting," the Seattle Times reports.) And Democrats think Spokane Senator Michael Baumgartner may also take a job in D.C., though he told the Times he hasn't interviewed for a job in the administration.

So What Does This Mean? With the state senate tied—and a Democrat in the role of lieutenant governor/tie-breaker—some Democrats say they may use this as an opportunity to push bills like the Washington Voting Rights Act. Republican Joe Fain told the AP that "would create incredible bad blood."

Journalists Charged with Rioting in Washington, D.C.: At least six journalists are facing up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 after being charged with rioting while covering protests on Inauguration Day, The Guardian reports. The Committee to Protect Journalists says authorities should drop at least three of the charges and is looking into the others. "These charges are clearly inappropriate, and we are concerned that they could send a chilling message to journalists covering future protests," said CPJ's senior Americas program coordinator Carlos Lauría.

Seattle Could Get Trump Hotel: "President Trump’s hotel-management company wants to expand its namesake luxury hotels across the U.S.—including to Seattle—while it holds off on new overseas business, its chief executive officer said," the Seattle Times reports.

Small businesses in Greenwood say they're still struggling after last year's explosion.

Greenwood Businesses Want Help from Puget Sound Energy: In a press conference with Seattle City Council member Mike O'Brien this morning, businesses affected by last year's natural gas explosion in Greenwood will ask the state legislature to require utilities at fault for damages like this to pay those affected.

All the Latest Trump Bullshit: President Donald Trump is going forward with the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access pipelines. His administration has ordered a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency. Today, he plans to sign executive orders today allowing construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and cracking down on Sanctuary Cities. He's seeking a "major investigation" into his repeated lie that millions of illegal votes were cast in the November election. And his administration could allow the C.I.A. to reopen "black site" prisons, where the agency tortured terrorism suspects.

Sound Transit Hits New Ridership Record During Womxn's March: Together, the two systems logged more than 330,000 bus and light rail boardings on Saturday and light rail set a record for Saturday ridership.

"No Child Sleeps Outside" Campaign Raises $4.5 Million: Starbucks, Microsoft, and other Seattle-based companies helped raise the money, which will allow Mary's Place to open three new shelters and serve 500 families through September, Geekwire reports. About 3,000 people sleep on the streets of Seattle every night, according to the last one-night count. A new one-night count will take place early Friday morning.

Seattle City Council Fights FBI and SPD Cameras: Council Member Kshama Sawant wants to restrict the use of cameras by the Seattle Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. "As a sanctuary city we should not be filming our general population," Sawant said, "and we certainly should not be sending that data to law enforcement agencies now being run by the Trump administration. Many find this chilling, and the council has a duty to protect constituents from being surveilled."

The Seattle City Council will soon consider divesting from Wells Fargo.

#NoDAPL Protest Outside Wells Fargo: In reaction to the news that Trump will push forward with the Dakota Access Pipeline, water protectors and activists rallied downtown last night. Pipeline opponents have targeted Wells Fargo, one of the main financiers of the project, calling on the City of Seattle to cut all ties with the bank. Ana Sofia Knauf was at the rally.

Gates Foundation's $279 Million Gift Will Help Expand Global Health Work at UW: "The money will fund another decade of work at the UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which was founded 10 years ago with a $105 million Gates grant that was at the time the largest gift in UW history," the Seattle Times reports. "That record was eclipsed three months ago by $210 million from the foundation for a new building to house IHME and the Department of Global Health — which was also funded by Gates."

More Seattle Media Layoffs: The Seattle-based environmental website Grist is laying off four of its five full-time writers, one of whom in based in Seattle.