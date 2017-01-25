As one of his first acts as president, Donald Trump signed an order to resurrect the Keystone XL Pipeline and push forward construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which indigenous water protectors brought to the world's attention last summer.
In response to Trump, indigenous leaders—some just recently back from marching in Washington DC—gathered in downtown Seattle for an emergency rally against the two oil pipelines.
Here's what happened, in Tweets:
#NoDAPL indigenous water peotectors and supporters are demonstrating outside the Wells Fargo on 4th Ave pic.twitter.com/SCxOoVTIhN
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
Why Wells Fargo? Because of their investments with Dakota Access. @sydbrownstone has background here: https://t.co/IOQewAufqy
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
.@wakiyan7 is now leading chants: "Hey hey ho ho! Wells Fargo has got to go!" pic.twitter.com/B5AldBh0Ib
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
#NoDAPL #NoKXL pic.twitter.com/IHClgcD4uR
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
Call and response: "They're still drilling!"
"WE'RE STILL HERE!" pic.twitter.com/I0aErpCU14
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
Here is water protector Paul Cheoketen Wagner, a member of the Sanich First Nation on Vancouver Island.
A Coast Salish speaker: "Our language is who we are. We do not want to be colonial people anymore." pic.twitter.com/z3LK7k1Gaq
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
This is a snippet of the Eagle Dance, a traditional dance by the Coast Salish people.
Near the end of the Eagle dance pic.twitter.com/jEODBb1fhV
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
1/2 Speaker: "This is personal to us. ... We don't do this to put on a show for you. This is who we are. ... pic.twitter.com/Ua5o5G6xUQ
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
2/2 ...We do this for the wildlife and plant life. We do this for our ancestors."
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
"People are going to rise like water." pic.twitter.com/q9Ighe2Re6
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
We're now in Westlake Park. pic.twitter.com/pGEsg9aMLv
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
Ray Kingfisher thanks everyone who showed up, calls for community organizing for collective action, and how they marched on DC for #J20 pic.twitter.com/DWNg1u5gs4
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
Kingfisher calls on community to form a safety council, fundraising to build up the movement.
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
"We need to support every native action. There's one in Texas, did you know that? The black snake has many heads."
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017
More on the black snake here in @sydbrownstone's feature: https://t.co/LfTvVWQPO6
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017