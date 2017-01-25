After Trump Revived Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines, Indigenous Water Protectors Rallied in Seattle

An intertribal group, flanked by supporters, led a peaceful demonstration in Westlake Center on Tuesday night. ASK

As one of his first acts as president, Donald Trump signed an order to resurrect the Keystone XL Pipeline and push forward construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which indigenous water protectors brought to the world's attention last summer.

In response to Trump, indigenous leaders—some just recently back from marching in Washington DC—gathered in downtown Seattle for an emergency rally against the two oil pipelines.

Here's what happened, in Tweets:

Here is water protector Paul Cheoketen Wagner, a member of the Sanich First Nation on Vancouver Island.

A Coast Salish speaker: "Our language is who we are. We do not want to be colonial people anymore." pic.twitter.com/z3LK7k1Gaq

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 25, 2017



This is a snippet of the Eagle Dance, a traditional dance by the Coast Salish people.