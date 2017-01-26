Watch: Car Seat Headrest, a Rising Seattle Rock Band, Break-In KEXP's New Live Room

Wholly Toledo—Car Seat Headrest are on fire.

Car Seat Headrest—led by Seattle-via-Virginia transplant/songwriting prodigy Will Toledo—played the first ever set at KEXP's new Live Room on January 10, and the station benevolently uploaded the performance to YouTube yesterday. The band ran through four songs from 2016's Teens of Denial, which came in at an impressive No. 9 in the Village Voice's annual Pazz & Jop critics poll for albums, sandwiched between Leonard Cohen's You Want It Darker (No. 8) and Kanye West's The Life of Pablo (No. 10). CSH also hit No. 19 on the singles chart with "Drunk Drivers"/"Killer Whales."

As for this live KEXP set, Car Seat Headrest prove themselves to be earnest and accomplished carriers of the Velvet Underground/Feelies torch (Toledo even slips in a "Sweet Jane" reference in "Cosmic Hero"; they also burst into Patti Smith via Van Morrison's "Gloria" during a roaring rendition of "Connect the Dots [the Saga of Frank Sinatra]"). Car Seat Headrest also tear through "Vincent," "Destroyed by Hippie Powers," and the Pixies cover "Motorway to Roswell," finding a happy medium between tight songwriting and inspired jamming.

Below view an explanatory video about KEXP's new Live Room, as augmented by Microsoft's interactive technology.