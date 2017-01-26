Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

Another Thursday, another Advice Round-up. This week: herpes, vore enthusiasts, ear-fuckers, and a plea for people to stop fucking Trump supporters.

In response to Cunt Or Lip Dilemma:

I’m writing in regard to the Jan 18, 2017 Letter of the Day to correct some of the information in your response and to add some advice. Although it is infrequent, it is absolutely possible to auto-inoculate with HSV-1 or -2 from one part of the body to another. As you said, hand washing is the best thing you can DO to reduce the possibility of transmission. During a herpes outbreak, however, there are things one should NOT DO. Do not combine contact with the sore with any activity that compromises the skin. This includes shaving, tweezing, picking, waxing, etc. If you have an active herpes lesion on your labia, don’t do an aggressive bikini-area shave and then move on to your legs; if you have a lesion on your lip and a zit near it, don’t pop the zit; if you have a lesion on your lip and an unwanted mustache hair near it, don’t pluck the hair; don’t pick at the lesion with tweezers and leave the tweezers around for your partner; don’t pick at the lesion with tweezers and then pick at your toenails (there is actually a fancy pants name to describe herpes of the fingers or toes - herpetic whitlow). Additionally, if you have a history of herpes and see “a bump” on your body, don’t pick at it. Maybe it’s an ingrown hair (à la Michael Scott on The Office) or maybe it’s a budding herpes lesion. Bottom line, wash your hands and don’t compromise your skin.

In response to Confused Liberal In Toronto:

Now is not the time to run, now is the time to fight! How do we fight back against our incoming government's outright hostility to at least half the population? Hit 'em where it hurts! No more fucking Republicans! Dan, please send out the call to your readers: Don't Fuck Trump Supporters. Let us all solemnly vow that in the next four years we will sound someone out on their political position before plumbing the depths of their various orifices or allowing them access to ours. Cut them off entirely. Make them as miserable as we are.

In response to Fully Understanding Lover's Longings:

My husband and I (straight, monogamous, legit happy—not bragging, it just seems by your column we’re rare) value your input for both political insight and to keep our sex life interesting. Neither of us had ever heard the term “vore” before but the idea intrigued me (I like being nibbled) so we added that to our repertoire and it was fun. Tonight, however, we saw the movie Split and it totally ruined vore for me. I don’t want to spoil the movie, but you may want to warn your readers who like this kink that this movie might turn them off of it… or maybe it will turn them on even more… who am I to judge? Seriously though, big turn off for me as not all partners were willing participants (it is a horror movie after all) and it predictably comes to a pretty gruesome end. Actually I think it would be fair to say this movie would be triggering for any assault survivors for multiple reasons. I couldn’t think of a way to warn people without broadcasting what happens in my bedroom, but I also didn’t feel right doing nothing. So now I'm passing the baton to you, Dude. Do with it as you wish.

Response to Risky Business:

You asked, so I'll share my experience. My ex jammed his cock in my ear once, hard, (obviously didn't penetrate) and we both just laughed about it. I think he did it, though, so that for the rest of our relationship, whenever I asked him to repeat himself, he'd say, "What? Too much cock in your ear?" In regards to homelessness, my (other) ex and his friend both 100% chose to be homeless (they thought it was cool) and at first I saw the appeal, but over time it proved to be a really miserable life, much (much x 1000) more difficult to get out of than in to. Your advice to just try some less major findom was the best compromise. It really is rude to the people legitimately struggling with homelessness to compete with them for the services they honestly need. (I, too, love the word faggot, and feel like using it in a non-hateful way helps take the power back from that slur.)

Also in regards to Risky Business:

Longtime reader, first time writer. You've written it all. I've (almost) read it all. Your mid-January 2017 column: Ear sex. Homeless fetish. Suicide fetish. You've been punked, Dan, or you're doing a Stephen Glass or you've jumped the shark. Dan. Honey.

I was as surprised by those letters as you were, LTRFTW. And as I like to say: Every question that makes it into the column is just a good hypothetical Q for every reader save one. I may get punked every once in a great while (a fake Q may make it into the column), but I don't do Stephen Glass (no making up letters) and I haven't been in the vicinity of a shark. Yet. (At least I don't think so—does the person or thing that jumps the shark know they've jumped it?) And while it appears there aren't hardcore PIE (Penis-In-Ear) connoisseurs out there to explain this (probably) imaginary kink—fortunately or unfortunately—lots of readers directed us to a pretty decent pop-culture reference: