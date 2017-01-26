Here's a Sneak Preview of Neumos' Remodel

Popular Capitol Hill music venue Neumos is undergoing a remodeling process that will keep it closed until February 23. In the meantime, the club has posted a slide show revealing some of the changes it's instituting. As co-owner Jason Lajeunesse explained to me in an interview, Neumos' basic layout will remain the same, but there will be "a full systems and facility upgrade," including bars, stage, PA, lights, bathrooms, and air conditioning. Neumos' first show after the renovation is Hippo Campus and the Magic City Hippies on February 24.