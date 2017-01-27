The Morning News: Will Trump Assist Seattle If the Big One Hits? Seattle's Airport Is Getting Busier

Who will rescue me? Maybe not Trump. VITORIANO JUNIOR/ SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

The following day, January 27, Japan was hit by a wave that appeared to come from nowhere. Thousands of trees died in this world-historical earthquake. The human toll is unknown. A 600-mile crack appeared on the floor of the ocean. The year was 1700 . On January 20, 2017, a president who is openly hostile to cities and government agencies that deal with the real world was inaugurated. Whites in the sticks mostly voted for this joke. They, like Trump (a New Yorker!), hate cities. Everything that is wrong with America is found in cities: liberals, independent women, minorities, public transportation. And everything that Trump represents, cities hate. In fact, our mayor, Ed Murray, pretty much called this president a dictator . With all of this in mind, it may be wise for Seattle to consider the possibility of being denied federal assistance after the Big One that's expected, that's sure to happen at any time, hits. Obama was there for Louisiana's biblical floods in 2016; no politics was involved in the response to that disaster, though it was caused by climate change . But will Trump be there for us in a time of need? The days of non-political natural disasters might very well be over.

The Number of Cranes In Seattle at this Moment? 62. Another fact from Puget Sound Business Journal: "Of all the tower cranes in use in North America, nearly 50 percent of them are currently in the markets of Seattle, Chicago and Toronto."

If Seattle Was as Dense as Paris? Its population, which is almost 700,000, would be comfortably squeezed into the pleasant bathtub of 12 square miles. At present, it is in a lake of 84 square miles. The blogger at Sparefoot also compares Seattle's density with Portland's, whose population lives in an ocean, and Manila's, whose population lives in a sink.

Sea-Tac Is the 9th busiest Airport in the US: That's no surprise. All you need to do is look at the northern parts of the sky at dusk to see how busy our airport is. There where the thick atmosphere diminishes you will always see a silver stream of lights flowing southward and downward from some point in heaven. The Japanese indeed call the Milky Way the "River of Heaven."

Port of Seattle CEO On Leave to Resolve Personal Issues: His name is Ted Fick, and according to KOMO, he is on leave to process some issues that are not public nature but personal. He will be paid to do this processing.

Alaska Has Floating Strip Clubs:



Owner of floating strip club gets probation for illegally dumping waste in Alaska harbor https://t.co/a3FtFYowFk pic.twitter.com/RgZIcpCm57

— Seattle DJC (@SeattleDJC) January 27, 2017



When Will the Carnage End? This crash, one of hundreds that have happened in January alone, involved three cars, occurred on a road in the Olympic Peninsula, and seriously injured two people, who had to be flown all the way to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. When will we have a president who has the guts to tell his people: This carnage ends today, ends with me!

Trump Now Wants American Consumers to Pay for the Fucken Wall: During the campaign, Trump promised his sticks-addled hicks that he would build a fucken wall and make Mexico pay for it. As president, he was informed by Mexico that it would not pay for that stupid promise. What do? Impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican products. This will pay for the fucken wall. It will also be an act of economic madness. The thing US citizens need to see are not the alternative facts of Mexico's business. It is not a Third World country. It's a middle-income country, with a higher GDP per capita than China. Over a trillion dollars are active in this massive economy, which the US needs open borders with if it hopes to compete with the Eurozone, and the Asian economic zone that will soon have Shanghai as its financial capital. Trump's trade war with Mexico will hurt the US economy badly. Have no doubts about that. And when this happens, sticks people, don't you dare blame us city slickers.

