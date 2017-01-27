SL Letter of the Day: One and Done?

Originally posted on December 3, 2014.

This girl just hit a bump with her boyfriend. I offered to do something he secretly wanted to try, and he said, "Urinate on me." I get the fantasy—surrender, being marked, the naughtiness. However, I can't imagine liking it and I do not want to build it into our repertoire. Set aside that I have no idea how to do it so it's sexy, safe, and sanitary. Is it okay to negotiate "one-and-done" and put it on my "No" list afterward? Wet And Wild

You can certainly negotiate a "one-and-done" agreement, WAW, but if you find the idea of pissing on your boyfriend upsetting—if the thought doesn't just leave you cold but actually revolts and/or traumatizes you—then you don't have to go through with it. (You're not trapped in some piss-fetish version of The Merchant of Venice, WAW. You don't need a Portia to rescue you from this verbal contract.) As for sexy, safe, and sanitary: You don't have to find it sexy, he's not going to drown, droppeth your gentle rain upon him in the tub.