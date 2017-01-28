Veteran Protesting at Airport Told: Your Legs Will Get Blown Off By a Terrorist

Cristin is a veteran and protesting at Sea-Tac against Trump's #muslimban. She was just told by an unknown and very angry man, giving her the middle finger: "Wait until your legs get blown off..." By a Muslim? The story is that she and other protestors are blocking entry for all travellers until those who are detained are released. More people are arriving.

