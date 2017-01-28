Cristin is a veteran and protesting at Sea-Tac against Trump's #muslimban. She was just told by an unknown and very angry man, giving her the middle finger: "Wait until your legs get blown off..." By a Muslim? The story is that she and other protestors are blocking entry for all travellers until those who are detained are released. More people are arriving.

Veteran against Muslim ban. Charles Mudede