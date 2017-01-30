Our Resistance Calendar Includes Every Protest Against Trump's Travel Ban and Other Actions

An estimated 175,000 people attended the Seattle Womxn's March on January 21. Jessica Fu

In the days since Donald Trump was inaugurated, thousands of people have joined protests and rallies across Seattle, and they show no sign of slowing down. If you want to know how you can get (or stay) involved, check out our complete resistance and solidarity calendar for more protests, rallies, discussions, fundraisers, and other events in the coming days and weeks—starting with the Stand As One: Seattle Is a Welcoming City event today at City Hall. The calendar will continue to be your one-stop resource for resistance events, so make sure to check back. If you know of a resistance event happening that we don't have in our calendar yet, email calendar@thestranger.com and let us know.