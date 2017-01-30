Slain Drummer Chris Vandebrooke's Memorial Show Set for February 26 at the Comet Tavern

Marco Collins on Vandebrooke: "Despite his short time on this earth, he left an indelible imprint on his family, friends, fans and had a powerful impact on both the skateboarding world & indie music scene." James Lee Jr.

Seattle DJ Marco Collins has organized a memorial for his late friend, former Seattle rock drummer/skater Chris Vandebrooke, whom The Stranger featured in our January 18 issue. The event takes place Sun., February 26 at the Comet Tavern. Vandebrooke—who was tragically murdered in LA in December—will be celebrated by several of his friends and old bandmates from the excellent, beloved post-rock group Engine Kid and Fairgrove. In a 2001 review of Fairgrove in The Stranger, Jeff DeRoche wrote about the drummer: "Chris Vandebrooke... is a confident, ambitious player who, despite the occasional overzealous fill, is consistent, heavy-hitting, and ambidextrously impressive. He is a percussionist of the rolling thunder variety."

Performing at this memorial will be Joel RL Phelps of Silkworm, Fairgrove, ex-Engine Kid guitarist/vocalist and Sunn O))) member Greg Anderson (doing a DJ set), and a special TBA guest. For more info on the event, go here.