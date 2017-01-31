Oh, Look. There's a Dumb Gay Person On the Top of the NYT Homepage.

Sigh.

Mr. Trump’s new immigration policy may be setting off protests around the country and raising eyebrows and objections among allies abroad. But at home, a large portion of the electorate is behind the president. Mr. Trump’s supporters say that the promise of tougher immigration policies is one of the main reasons they voted for him.... “I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I was so happy,” said Mr. Oliva, 32. He is gay and said he was deeply affected by the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., by an American of Afghan descent. “That one really got to me. That could have been me.”

The Orlando nightclub shooter was born in Queens, the same borough of New York where Donald Trump was born.

The ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries—all countries where Trump isn't currently doing business—wouldn't have kept dumb Mr. Oliva safe. So it could still be him. Because Americans are at much greater risk of from random gun violence and mass shootings than we are from terrorism. Armed toddlers are a greater threat in the United States than armed terrorists. And it was our insanely lax gun laws that allowed the Orlando shooter to get his hands on the gun he used to kill nearly fifty people in a matter of minutes—a gun he was able to purchase legally "despite the fact that he had been known to law enforcement for years." And terrorists are aware of our lax gun laws and they're advising terrorist-wannabes to exploit them:

“America is absolutely awash with easily obtainable firearms. You can go down to a gun show at the local convention center and come away with a fully automatic assault rifle, without a background check, and most likely without having to show an identification card. So what are you waiting for?” American-born al-Qaeda spokesmen Adam Yahiye Gadahn said in a message to followers in 2011.

If Trump wanted to prevent another Pulse nightclub shooting—if he was the least bit interested in keeping dumb Mr. Oliva safe—Trump would be demanding sane gun control legislation, pushing Congress to close the gun-show loophole and revive the ban on assault weapons, and rolling out extensive background checks and lengthy waiting periods for all gun buyers. He's not doing any of those things, of course, because Trump doesn't care whether dumb Mr. Oliva gets his ass fucked or his ass shot off.