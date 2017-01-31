Don't Just #DeleteUber: Delete Lyft, Too, and Try These Seattle-Area Transit Apps Instead

In an effort to support the #DeleteUber campaign, people have been downloading competing rideshare app Lyft in droves. Uber has been under scrutiny for appearing to profit off of a NYC taxi strike, which took place on Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump's discriminatory travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries. In addition, some riders take issue with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's association with Trump (he serves on POTUS's business advisory group).

Of note: Lyft, like Uber, gave rides during Saturday's strike, as well. Yet it has not faced the ire of politically aware riders, which its competitor has. Further, Lyft counts multiple Trump-connected businesspeople among its investors: Peter Thiel, Mary Barra, and Carl Icahn.

Whether you're looking to avoid raising the profits of Trump's collaborators, or you're concerned about the anti-labor business practices of a certain company, here are some less questionable transit options to explore in Seattle:

• Two local taxi companies have apps: Seattle Yellow Cab and Orange Cab. Both allow users to book rides in advance.

• Flywheel is an app that lets you hail nearby cabs, as you would an Uber or a Lyft ride. Better though, rides are charged King County's regulated taxi fare, so rides don't surge in cost based on demand or traffic.

• Moovn is a black-owned rideshare app that was launched in Seattle. According to the Huffington Post, the app guarantees no surge-pricing and allows bookings up to a month in advance.

• Black Crown Car is a black car and limo service that can be booked through its app. The company says it doesn't use surge pricing and allows advance bookings, too.

• Black Crown Car's sister company Motor works just like Lyft and Uber. Advance bookings are not possible, except to Sea-Tac airport. Their website is bare, but its app is available on the App Store.

• Public transit. Charles Mudede wrote earlier this week that mass demonstrations against the Trump administration would not exist if it weren't for mass transit. Take the Link light rail, take a bus, take a water taxi, why don't you?