King County Metro Transit General Manager Rob Gannon sent a memo to Metro employees this morning expressing concern over the Trump administration's Muslim immigrant and refugee ban.
Gannon, who said that he was extending support to Metro employees and communities who may be affected by the ban, also urged employees to respect one another in conversations about the executive order. Metro serves 200,000 commuters a day in a county whose residents speak more than 170 languages.
"If and when we engage in discussions at work around these matters, we must do so in a way that respects others’ opinions and does not cause disruptions in the workplace," Gannon wrote.
This is the note Metro employees received:
Dear Metro Colleagues,
As you know, I am deeply proud of our workforce. This is one of Metro’s greatest strengths, and as a community, we believe our culture thrives on the richness and diversity of our unique workforce.
You probably also know that late last week, President Trump signed an Executive Order restricting travel from certain countries into the U.S. This action provoked an immediate response as shown by the numerous protests that occurred here and elsewhere over the weekend. Clearly, emotions run high and people are seeking ways to have their voices heard—both for and against the Executive Order.
Concerns about the Executive Order are not only affecting people who are far away. Most, if not all of us, have strong opinions about the President’s action, and many of the people we work with side-by-side, every day, are immigrants or refugees. For these valued colleagues and their communities, and for all the communities we serve together, the impact may be highly personal and potentially life-changing.
As this transition continues to unfold, my message is two-part: First, we extend our sincere support to our colleagues whose families and communities may be experiencing direct or indirect impacts of the President’s Executive Order. You are valued members of our community and a key part of what makes Metro an extraordinary organization.
Second, I want to remind all of us that together, we have taken great strides in making Metro a safe and inclusive place to work. While we have more work to do, it is during challenging times like this that we are called to demonstrate our commitment to supporting each other.
As a community, we respect the diverse thoughts and opinions each of us brings to the workplace. We take the time to build genuine relationships that will help us discuss these sensitive issues now and into the future. If and when we engage in discussions at work around these matters, we must do so in a way that respects others’ opinions and does not cause disruptions in the workplace.
Ultimately, our every interaction, whether with one another or with the public, must exemplify physical and emotional safety, respect for differences, and a caring attitude for the people we serve and work with. That is what we ourselves would want and it is what binds our community together.
Take care of each other, and be safe.
Rob Gannon
General Manager