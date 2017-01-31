King County Metro Sends Memo on Refugee Ban to Employees: "Take Care of Each Other, and Be Safe"

"Many of the people we work with side-by-side, every day, are immigrants or refugees," Metro General Manager Rob Gannon wrote. Charles Mudede

King County Metro Transit General Manager Rob Gannon sent a memo to Metro employees this morning expressing concern over the Trump administration's Muslim immigrant and refugee ban.

Gannon, who said that he was extending support to Metro employees and communities who may be affected by the ban, also urged employees to respect one another in conversations about the executive order. Metro serves 200,000 commuters a day in a county whose residents speak more than 170 languages.

"If and when we engage in discussions at work around these matters, we must do so in a way that respects others’ opinions and does not cause disruptions in the workplace," Gannon wrote.

This is the note Metro employees received: