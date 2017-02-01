POLL: How Would You Like Your Beyoncé News Delivered?

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST



Singer Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, one year after releasing visual album Lemonade, three years after releasing surprise visual album Beyoncé, and five years after giving birth to her first child, Blue Ivy. Her announcement was made on Instagram, in a photo reminiscent of work by artists Pierre et Gilles. The news has received unaninimous acclaim.

She is scheduled to perform at Coachella this summer.

For our consideration, how would you like to receive future Beyoncé-related coverage? Please answer the poll below: