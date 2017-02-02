If Trump Were a Democrat, Impeachment Proceedings Would Be Under Way

This protester in Nashville gets it. Megan Seling

He ordered a raid in Yemen "without sufficient intelligence, ground support, or adequate backup preparations," according to Pentagon officials, resulting in the death of a Navy Seal and scores of civilians, including an 8-year-old American girl.

He threatened to invade Mexico.

He got into a screaming fight with the leader of a nation whose support has been crucial in the war on terror—and hung up on him. His staff said the call came late in the day and he was feeling tired and grumpy. So much for "stamina." Ironically, he was speaking to the leader of a country that treats refugees the way he would like this country to treat them: like shit. Also...

Someone please tell White House Australia has more troops fighting ISIS in Iraq than any other ally + has fought at our side since WW2

— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 2, 2017

He appointed his chief political strategist to the National Security Council and kicked the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff off it—in violation of the law that created the NSC.

And this bullshit. And this bullshit. And this extremely worrisome bullshit.

ITMFA.